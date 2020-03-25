Superintendent in Hancock County says he's tested positive for Coronavirus

A superintendent in north Iowa announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for the Coronavirus and is urging the public to take the virus seriously.

Tyler Williams, the superintendent at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura schools, said he believes he contracted the virus during a return from Mexico. He sent out a letter Wednesday notifying families and students in the district.

"There is nothing more important to me than the safety of our students, staff and families," he said in a statement. "Please know that I am working directly with county health officials to address this situation."

Williams said he has been in contact with the limited number of people he has been in contact with since returning from his trip.

Williams said he is currently quarantined at home.

Health officials said Wednesday that there have been three confirmed Coronavirus cases in Hancock County.