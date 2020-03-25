Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Superintendent in Hancock County says he's tested positive for Coronavirus

Tyler Williams, the superintendent at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura schools, said he believes he contracted the virus during a return from Mexico.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 8:05 PM
Updated: Mar 25, 2020 8:13 PM

A superintendent in north Iowa announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for the Coronavirus and is urging the public to take the virus seriously.

Tyler Williams, the superintendent at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura schools, said he believes he contracted the virus during a return from Mexico. He sent out a letter Wednesday notifying families and students in the district.

"There is nothing more important to me than the safety of our students, staff and families," he said in a statement. "Please know that I am working directly with county health officials to address this situation."

Williams said he has been in contact with the limited number of people he has been in contact with since returning from his trip.

Williams said he is currently quarantined at home. 

Health officials said Wednesday that there have been three confirmed Coronavirus cases in Hancock County. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Rochester
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hope Lodge Program Suspended

Image

What to do if you don't have a primary doctor, need Covid-19 test

Image

Governor Issues Stay at Home Executive Order

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/25

Image

Mayor Norton supports Stay at Home order

Image

Stimulus Package: what it means for you?

Image

Coronavirus Increses Racist Incidents Against Asian-Americans

Image

MN Nurse Helping New York Hospital

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Donation box for those in need

Community Events