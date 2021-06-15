Superintendent Muñoz says goodbye to RPS, shares update on boundary exceptions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - RPS is sharing how some students impacted by impending boundary changes may be able to stay at their current schools.

The Rochester Public School Board approved new attendance boundaries earlier this month, which will shift where some students go to school starting fall of 2022. At Tuesday night's school board meeting, the district shared details on which students it's likely to let stay at the schools they're attending now.

The district plans to allow students entering 5th or 8th grade in the fall of 2022 to finish their final school year at their current school building, so long as space is available for them. Siblings of those students will also be able to stay at their school for one more year, contingent on space.

While RPS Superintendent Michael Muñoz says plans for exemptions at the elementary level are well established, there are still challenges to be addressed for high schoolers.

"There are 260 high school students, if you take 12th graders and siblings, that will be impacted by the boundary changes, and we need to spend a little more time looking at the transportation piece of that, and the capacity," Muñoz told the school board. "For example, 137 high school students from Mayo are scheduled to go to century. 123 john Marshall students are scheduled to go to Century. As you know, as we speak now, Mayo is our largest high school - a little over 2,000 students. If we allow all 137, and I'm not saying they would all want to, then it could be a capacity issue."

Muñoz believes the district will likely be able to provide more answers to families of impacted high schoolers by July or August. RPS says it will be reaching out to families impacted by the change to see if they are interested in applying for an exception.

Superintendent Muñoz Says Goodbye to RPS

Community members and district leaders sent off outgoing superintendent Michael Muñoz Tuesday night.

Muñoz is stepping down after admitting to plagiarism.

During last night's school board meeting, Muñoz received a gift, standing ovation, and commendations on his work in the district over the past decade.

While his time leading RPS wasn't perfect, Superintendent Muñoz hopes he's remembered for the entirety of his work during his tenure.

"When I started in 2011, I wanted to leave the district better than when I came. I believe I have done that," Muñoz said, choking back tears. "Like most of us, I was not perfect. What I hope is people will look at my entire 10 years here, my work in full, and say, 'the good offsets the bad,' and that I made a difference in the lives of our students and community."

Dr. Kent Pekel will begin overseeing RPS as interim superintendent July 1st.