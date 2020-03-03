Clear
Super Tuesday voter privacy concerns

This Super Tuesday is the first time Minnesota is having a primary election instead of a caucus. This changes the way state parties get voter information.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 8:04 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

AUSTIN, Minn. - This Super Tuesday is the first time Minnesota is having a primary election instead of a caucus. This changes the way state parties get voter information. 

Voters must choose between a democrat and republican ballot. The Minnesota DFL and GOP parties will know which party voters voted for, but will not know which specific candidate they voted for.

Voters in Austin told KIMT this doesn't bother them.

KIMT also spoke to an election judge, Doren Kasel. He says no voters at his polling location expressed any concerns about voter privacy. "That's gone very smooth and nobody seems to be concerned about that. Voter privacy is still maintained," he says.

A busy Super Tuesday
