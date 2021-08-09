Sunken vehicle pulled out of Clear Lake Monday

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A sunken vehicle has been recovered near the boat ramp in Clear Lake.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle was found by a fisherman, who then notified law enforcement. An underwater recovery team was brought in to raise the vehicle and it was then taken to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say the vehicle was likely underwater for several years and when it was recovered it was unoccupied and all the windows were closed.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is no reason to believe this vehicle was connected to any foul play or unsolved crimes in North Iowa and they are working to identify the last owner of the vehicle.

Clear Lake police and fire, Okoboji Underwater Recovery Specialists, Lake Towing of Clear Lake, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources assisted with this incident.