Sunken vehicle found in Clear Lake

Owner tells police it was stolen.

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 4:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A stolen vehicle turns up underwater in Cerro Gordo County.

Police say they found an unoccupied vehicle in Clear Lake around 2:50 am Sunday, submerged near the city-owned boat ramp at Main Avenue. An investigation located the owner of the vehicle in Mason City, who said it had been stolen in Clear Lake.

The vehicle has been removed from the lake and a theft investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call 641-357-2186 or email police@cityofclearlake.org.

The Clear Lake Police Department was assisted in this matter by the Clear Lake Fire Department, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

