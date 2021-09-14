Sunflower fields in Albert Lea area dedicated to hometown heroes

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Bright, beautiful sunflowers offer a unique way to reflect and pay tribute to those who've had a challenging past year.

While the sunflowers are pretty to look at, Fish Sunflower Fields is also designed to bring attention to different groups of people.

Last year the field was dedicated to families who have lost teens to tragedies and accidents.

This marks the second year for these sunflower fields.

This year the fields are recognizing three groups: military heroes past and present, hometown heroes including emergency responders, and those affected by suicide and mental illness.

“It's about bringing attention to those groups of people. The sunflowers are kind of unique and neat - it's one of those things you can stop and check them out for free - there's no admission, no parking,” shares Jared Dawson of Fish Sunflowers.

He says the last year has been tough for a lot of people.

“We just thought of a way to support our police, fire, obviously coming off of 9/11. Those people are really important, just to try to draw a bit of attention to them and rescue workers, EMTs,” Dawson adds.

Fish Sunflower fields will be open starting this Friday morning sun up to sun down --- as long as the flowers last, Dawson says they are hoping for ten days.

You can find Fish Sunflower Fields at 72056 255th St. in Albert Lea, just east of Manchester.