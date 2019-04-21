Clear
Sunday's local sports scores

A roundup of scores from area teams on Sunday.

NCAA Baseball
Nebraska 3, Iowa 2
Oklahoma 5, Minnesota 2

NCAA Softball
Minnesota 9, Nebraska 3
Iowa 4, Rutgers 0

MLB

Minnesota Twins 4, Baltimore Orioles 3

Community Events