Sunday's local sports scores

NCAA Baseball
Nebraska 3, Iowa 2
Oklahoma 5, Minnesota 2
NCAA Softball
Minnesota 9, Nebraska 3
Iowa 4, Rutgers 0
MLB
Minnesota Twins 4, Baltimore Orioles 3
