Minnesota Coronavirus cases jump from 137 to 169

Health officials said Sunday that Minnesota now has 169 cases and still the one death that was reported Saturday.

That number is up from Saturday's number of 137.

Olmsted County now has 14 cases, Mower County has six, Dodge and Fillmore each has two.

The approximate number of patients tested at the MDH Public Health Lab: 4680

