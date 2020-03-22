Health officials said Sunday that Minnesota now has 169 cases and still the one death that was reported Saturday.
That number is up from Saturday's number of 137.
Olmsted County now has 14 cases, Mower County has six, Dodge and Fillmore each has two.
The approximate number of patients tested at the MDH Public Health Lab: 4680
Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa
Related Content
- Minnesota Coronavirus cases jump from 137 to 169
- Minnesota has 1st Coronavirus death, cases reach 137
- Mudslides close a port of Highway 169 in southern Minnesota
- Second coronavirus case confirmed in MInnesota
- Minnesota reports 116,000 jump in uninsured
- Suicide rates jump in Minnesota, across US
- Confirmed Coronavirus cases in Minnesota climb to 89
- 23 new Coronavirus cases in Iowa marks largest one-day jump
- Minnesota AG jumps into the race for governor
Scroll for more content...