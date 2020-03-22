Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota Coronavirus cases jump from 137 to 169

That number is up from Saturday's number of 137.

Posted: Mar 22, 2020 11:03 AM
Updated: Mar 22, 2020 11:37 AM

Health officials said Sunday that Minnesota now has 169 cases and still the one death that was reported Saturday.

That number is up from Saturday's number of 137.

Olmsted County now has 14 cases, Mower County has six, Dodge and Fillmore each has two.

The approximate number of patients tested at the MDH Public Health Lab: 4680

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
More rain is on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 3/21 2

Image

Dealing with no baseball as MLB season delayed

Image

Coronavirus cabin fever

Image

Rochester Farmers Market open during pandemic

Image

Local grocery store offers delivery options

Image

Sean Weather 3/21

Image

A no nonsense doctor weighs in on Coronavirus

Image

Local athletes set an example we can all learn from

Image

Prepping for Power Outages

Image

How is grieving process impacted by social distancing?

Community Events