Sunday snowstorm pushing south of viewing area

The snow projected for Sunday has pushed farther south. The Des Moines area and along/south of I-80 will look to see the best chance of snow. This will impact travel in the southern Iowa area.

The current forecast has southern Minnesota staying dry with north Iowa seeing a few minor accumulations. Travel will get worse as you push south. Clouds will clear for Monday with mostly sunny skies for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will remain in the 20's and lows will be in the teens and single digits.

Get ready for another cold start to next week with highs in the 20's and lows in the teens and single digits.

