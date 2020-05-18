Minnesota men arrested with a 'few pounds' of pot in North Iowa

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – Two Minnesota men are facing drug charges after a weekend traffic stop in North Iowa.

Authorities say Eric G. Freeman, 27 of Burnsville, MN, was driving north on Interstate 35 when he was stopped for speeding Sunday morning near the Clear Lake exits. The arresting officer says there was a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and a few pounds of the drug were found inside.

Freeman and a passenger, Lester Barky Padmore, 27 of Duluth, MN, were booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail for controlled substance violations and failure to use a drug tax stamp.