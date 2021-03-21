Sunday morning rollover sends Austin man to the hospital

AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after a rollover crash in Mower county.

It happened just before 7 am Sunday on Highway 218 near the intersection with 29th Avenue SE. The Minnesota State Patrol says Isaac Coe, 22 of Austin, was driving south when he went off the road, hit a culvert, and rolled.

The State Patrol says Coe suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment. An infant passenger was not harmed.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted with this accident.