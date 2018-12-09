Sunday morning fire destroys Austin house

AUSTIN, Minn. – Another house is destroyed after a fire Sunday morning.
Austin Fire Department responded around 6:45 a.m. to the 500 block of 8th Street NE.
Commander Tom Schulte says a man who lives there was home at the time, but was able to get out safely.
The house is a total loss, and the man is now displaced.
Fire officials continue to investigate the cause, and report no injuries.
