Sunday morning fire destroys Austin house

Fire officials continue to investigate the cause, and report no injuries.

Posted: Dec. 9, 2018 7:17 PM

AUSTIN, Minn. – Another house is destroyed after a fire Sunday morning.

Austin Fire Department responded around 6:45 a.m. to the 500 block of 8th Street NE.

Commander Tom Schulte says a man who lives there was home at the time, but was able to get out safely.

The house is a total loss, and the man is now displaced.

