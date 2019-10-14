Sunday morning crash in Charles City causes injuries

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two vehicles were heavily damaged after a Sunday morning collision.
The Charles City Police Department says the crash happened around 9:41 am at the intersection of F Street and 4th Avenue. Graham Kuethe, 40 of Charles City, was driving east when police say Edgardo Perez-Gonzalez, 26 of Charles City, ran the flashing red light and hit the side of Kuethe’s vehicle.
Perez-Gonzalez was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device. Police say those involved sought medical attention for injuries at the Floyd County Medical Center.
Estimated damage to both vehicles is around $10,000.
