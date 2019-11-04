Clear

Sunday collision in Freeborn County injures two

Crashed happened on Highway 13.

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 12:28 PM
Updated: Nov 4, 2019 12:32 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Sunday collision in Freeborn County sent two people to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Larry Sherman Johnson, 82 of Owatonna, was driving south on Highway 13 when he turned east onto 225th Street. Janet Sue Crissinger, 61 of St. Peter, was northbound on Highway 13 and the State Patrol says they collided around 12:47 pm Sunday.

Crissinger and a passenger in Larry Johnson’s vehicle, Shirley Grace Johnson, 77 of Owatonna, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea. The State Patrol says all three were wearing their seat belts.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.

