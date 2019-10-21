NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Mechanical problems are being blamed for a Sunday afternoon car fire.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call about a car on fire in the 200 block of 8th Street N at around 3:21 pm. Deputies arrived to find the vehicle with flames coming up from under the hood and through the grill. The vehicle was next to a shed and deputies used fire extinguishers until the Northwood Volunteer Fire Department arrived.
Related Content
- Sunday car fire in Northwood
- Fire in Northwood causes significant damage
- Construction underway at Northwood-Kensett
- Third Northwood food pantry opens
- Bernie Sanders coming to Northwood
- Northwood woman charged with Burger King theft
- Building preservation workshop held in Northwood
- UPDATE: Evacuation for Northwood gas leak ends
- Gas leak ends safely in Northwood
- Three arrested in Northwood after drug bust
Scroll for more content...