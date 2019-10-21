Sunday car fire in Northwood

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Mechanical problems are being blamed for a Sunday afternoon car fire.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call about a car on fire in the 200 block of 8th Street N at around 3:21 pm. Deputies arrived to find the vehicle with flames coming up from under the hood and through the grill. The vehicle was next to a shed and deputies used fire extinguishers until the Northwood Volunteer Fire Department arrived.