Sun Tan City robber rejected by MN Court of Appeals

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld one of the sentences in the 2017 armed robbery of Sun Tan City in Rochester.

Police say Dushawn Lee Minor, Byron Rush, and an unidentified third individual robbed the business in December 2017 with an employee getting pistol whipped and suffering a head injury.

Rush pleaded guilty to robbing Sun Tan city and another robbery and got six and ½ years in prison.

Minor pleaded guilty to two counts of aiding and abetting 1st degree aggravated robbery and was sentenced to nine years in prison. Minor appealed, saying the judge deviated from sentencing guidelines that called for Minor to receive five years and eight months behind bars.

The Court of Appeals has rejected Minor’s argument, stating that Minnesota law allows stiffer sentences in crimes where three or more criminals were involved, excessive force was used, or victims suffered traumatic physical and psychological harm. Court documents state the Sun Tan City employee hit during the robbery says she still suffers from headaches and anxiety.