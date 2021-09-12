Sumner woman sentenced for collision that paralyzed a man

WAVERLY, Iowa – The driver in a crash that paralyzed a man has been given probation.

Melissa Dawn Nickerson, 33 of Sumner, was sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation and must pay $57,705.14 in restitution to Jeffrey Bloom of Sumner.

Nickerson pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle for a crash on September 17, 2019. Authorities say Nickerson was driving in the 3400 block of 140th Street when she rear ended the vehicle driven by Bloom. Court documents state Nickerson was having a social media conversation on her phone when the collision occurred.

Bloom was left paralyzed from the chest down.