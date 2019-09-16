Sumner named as one of America's healthiest schools

AUSTIN, Minn- With kids back in school and family schedules getting busier it can be hard to live a healthy life.

Kids at Sumner Elementary school in Austin are setting an example. The school was recognized as one of the healthiest schools in America. They were named by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation. The schools were chosen based on these criteria: Meet or exceed federal nutrition standards for school meals and snacks, offer breakfast daily, incorporate physical activity before, during or after the school day, implement district wellness policies and update progress annually, involving parents and community members in decision-making.

When it comes to making healthy choices we tend to turn to our parents and teachers for answers. Alisa Bawek is a teacher at Sumner Elementary School and she's one of the reasons why the students are making good decisions.

"Not only do we encourage our students to make better choices and be active and eat right but also be mindful,” Bawek said. “So we also focus on breathing techniques to help calm their bodies and make better choices in and out of the classrooms."

A total of 355 schools from 23 states as “America’s Healthiest School”