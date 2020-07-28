Sumner Elementary students head back to school, using hybrid model

AUSTIN, Minn. - Minnesota schools operating on a 45/15 calendar have the go-ahead from the state to choose between a distance or hybrid learning model for the 5-week summer session. The fall session is dependant upon Governor Walz's Thursday announcement regarding how schools will operate in the fall.

Sumner Elementary School, the 45/15 school in Austin had its first day on Tuesday, July 28. It's using a hybrid model, opting for shortened days Monday through Thursday, and no in-person classes on Friday.

Parents had the option to keep their children at home. A teacher is designated to work with students are fully distance learning. Sumner's principal estimates about 10% or so children chose to not return to in-person class.

Rooms must be kept at 50% capacity, so class sizes are lower and some rooms that once had different purposes, such as for learning interventions, are now classrooms. The gym is not being used for lunch or physical education. Lunches and breakfasts are delivered to classrooms, and P.E. will be held outdoors as much as possible.

Children and staff wear masks and/or face shields. The school received many donations of child-sized masks from the community. There are exceptions to the masking rule, such as when children are eating, practicing certain learning skills, and if they have a medical condition or disability.

"It seems like kids are taking this in stride. You can tell that parents have had that expectation outside of school so for most kids this isn't a drastic change," says Principal Sheila Berger.