Summer tourism rebounds after the pandemic

OLMSTED CO., - As the unofficial end of summer is in sight with Labor Day rapidly approaching KIMT News 3 is taking a look at how the summer tourism season compared to last year.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the hospitality and leisure sector did significantly well for Olmsted County.

Owner Barb Philip of the KOA Rochester-Marion campground says she’d describe the summer season as extremely busy.

She added, “Busy, very busy. A lot campers, a lot of Mayo Clinic people. I think it's been a really good year.”

Philip says business is up around 60% compared to last year.

“A whole lot better, a whole lot better,” said Philip. “We're way ahead because people are getting out there and they're camping and they're in their own little bubbles out there so it's pretty safe.”

The pandemic caused many campsites in Minnesota to shut down last year but Philip says this summer has made up for the losses.

“It's been a very good year and I enjoy it and I hope it stays busy until we close at the end of October,” Philip said.

The Rochester-Marion KOA campsite opened on March 15 and will close on October 31.