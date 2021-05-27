Summer of fun events slated to be on Mason City's calendar

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's been two years since the sweet sounds of '76 Trombones' and music paraded down Mason City streets. Now, the wait is almost over.

Utilizing the theme 'Banding Together and Marching Forward', the 82nd annual North Iowa Band Festival officially kicks off tomorrow. Festivities planned for this weekend include not only the parade on Saturday morning, but also the carnival, the Stu Nevermann Run, instrument petting zoo, an outdoor worship service, performances from the Mohawk Danzers, and of course, live music.

After a year that altered much of every day life, Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Robin Anderson feels that the community is ready to celebrate.

"We're excited. The feedback we're getting from the community is that the community is excited, so that's all wonderful. I drove down State Street today, and despite the rain, people are still reserving their spots for the Saturday morning parade."

As we emerge from the pandemic, Anderson says the event will largely follow CDC guidance.

"We're way over a year into this now. People are generally compliant, and we want this opportunity to celebrate. Most of our events are outside."

A full list of events this weekend can be found here. KIMT will be broadcasting the Parade beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

In addition, the City is planning to bring back events that were either altered or cancelled, including Friday Night Lives in June, July and August, Cannonball Day & BBQ Chicken Dinner in June, the Summer Arts Festival at MacNider Art Museum also in June, and the Moonlight Bike Ride in August.