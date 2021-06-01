Summer job outlook for teens appears promising

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you’re looking to make some extra cash this summer there should be a lot more opportunity for job seekers.

Last year s the pandemic shut down retailers and restaurants teens ages 16 to 19-years-old struggled to find work but this summer employers are offering hiring bonuses and higher wages which is providing much more opportunity.

Political analyst Rayce Hardy explained, “With this desire to get these workers in there right now and get things going to meet demand that's ever increasing right now from the COVID restrictions being lifted and people being vaccinated it's a great opportunity right now.”

More than 250,000 teenagers in the 16-19 year old age group found employment in April which is the latest month data is available.

Hardy says that works out to be a third of the population in that age group finding employment. However, he does add the majority of teens who got a job in April were white while certain areas across the nation saw a decline in the number of black and Hispanic teens being employed.

“We've got to start taking a look now at the more specific areas and see if we can get everybody involved in this move upward and now just one group. We just really have to look at that,” Hardy added.

Hardy says whether the trend of teenager employment can hold up will become clearer when jobs data for the month of May is released on Friday.