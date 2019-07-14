Summer heat creating a hidden danger on playgrounds

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Often times a parent's main concern at a playground is a child falling from a tall height. But, on really hot days like the KIMT viewing area will see this week, the sun creates a new, hidden danger.

"I think about sometimes metal slides or some of that equipment," Jenn Hooke, a mom in Rochester, said. "I try to tell my kids to avoid things that look like they could be really hot."

KIMT took a thermometer to Silver Lake Playground on Sunday to put it to the test. Some of the metal poles reached 134° Fahrenheit.

According to a CBS News report, a kid's skin can burn at just 120° Fahrenheit in a matter of seconds.

But, what about the plastic parts of the playground? A slide that had been in the sun all day still reached 118° Fahrenheit. The high temperatures left parents shocked.

"Wow...that is hot," Hooke said.

"I wouldn't have thought it would be that hot," John Porter, a father of four in Rochester, said.

A plastic swing at the park reached 120° Fahrenheit.

"I put my hand on the swing, before I drop them on it, just to double check," Porter said.

Hooke also does what she can to keep her kids scald-free, like telling them to stick to the shady side of the playground.

"On hot days like today, you got to get outside and still have fun, but you also have to be careful about what is happening on the playground or if things are looking really hot," she said.

