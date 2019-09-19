Summer growing season great for fall pumpkins

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Fall is just around the corner, which means families may decide to hit up a pumpkin patch for some weekend fun. Out at Furleigh Farms, the summer has been good for their crop of pumpkins.

According to owner Erik Furleigh, the recent rain provided just the right amount of water at the right time.

He also says pumpkins are one of the easier crops to grow. They plant them in May and keep weeding the fields. Mother nature takes care of the rest.

Furleigh Farms pumpkin patch will have its grand opening on Saturday, September 28th.