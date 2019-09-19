Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police: Body found in Albert Lea that of 21-year-old who went missing earlier this summer Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Summer growing season great for fall pumpkins

Over at Furleigh Farms in Clear Lake, the warm summer and recent rain have made for a good crop of pumpkins.

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 4:30 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Fall is just around the corner, which means families may decide to hit up a pumpkin patch for some weekend fun.  Out at Furleigh Farms, the summer has been good for their crop of pumpkins.

According to owner Erik Furleigh, the recent rain provided just the right amount of water at the right time.  

He also says pumpkins are one of the easier crops to grow.  They plant them in May and keep weeding the fields.  Mother nature takes care of the rest.  

Furleigh Farms pumpkin patch will have its grand opening on Saturday, September 28th.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Rain and storms are possible the rest of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Man in custody after chemical is found at RCTC

Image

Money Magazine ranks Rochester one of the best places to live

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

SAW: Josilyn Cordes

Image

PK leads JM past Winona

Image

Rallying one last time

Image

Family treatment court: 5 years of success

Image

RFD rescues Romeo

Image

Ustby announces college decision

Image

Becoming a U.S. Citizen

Community Events