Summer camp helps people defy disabilities

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - In the green space of Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch is Connectabilities.

It's a Christian-based, summer camp for adults with cognitive and physical identifiable disabilities.

Campers participate in daily devotions and get the opportunity to try a number of fun activities like archery, horseback riding, and zip-lining.

Jacquelynn Heidebrink lives with a condition that can make it hard to walk long distances, so she often uses a wheelchair. This is her second year at Connectabilities.

"At home or whatever, I don't get to do very much. So, if I come here, I get to do a lot more than I do at home," she said.

Her favorite activity is the zip-lining.

"It is kind of scary at first but once you go down it's not so bad...just don't look down," she said with a laugh.

Megan Dahl supervises two of the adults at camp on a regular basis, and came with them.

"With some of them having different challenges, it's really easy to adapt here and so they can do all the activities," she said.

Heidebrink also said the couple of days gives her the chance to connect with a lot of other people.

For her, the activities are not always about seeing what she can do, but showing all that she can do when given the chance.

"Independence," she said.."Trying to gain more independence so I can do more stuff for myself."

This is the seventh year of Connectabilities.

