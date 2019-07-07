Summer camp builds lasting change in Pine Island

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - About 150 kids from across the Midwest hope they can change lives this with some strokes of a paintbrush.

The teens are in Pine Island for the week as part of a Christian-based camp called Teen Serve. Throughout the week, teens will help fix up about 30 homes for the elderly.

Makenzie Hicklin is from Iowa and this is her fourth year at the camp.

"It's just the experience you get when you're on teen serve. It's just the experience you go through, it's indescribable," Hicklin said.

Grant Pody from Nashville is on his seventh year at the camp.

"You just build so many friendships out here that are long-lasting," he said. "It's just the people that keep you coming back and even the residents of the homes you're working on."

It's one resident in particular that Pody remembers, a blind man who needed help getting into his home.

"We build him a wheel chair ramp because he couldn't see to get into his house," Pody explained. "He put his hands on the railing and said, 'this feels amazing!' That was one that really impacted me because he was so grateful. He wanted to spend as much time with us as possible. And I really think that changed his life for the better."

Camp organizers say about 115 elderly residents applied for help from Teen Serve.

It's help the campers are happy to give.

"It should make anyone feel great, knowing that you're helping someone and that you're changing their life and that you're doing good, God's work," Hicklin said.