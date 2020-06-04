Summer activities ramping up in Mason City after pandemic closures

MASON CITY, Iowa - During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, city leaders announced two big parts of summer fun will be making a return after the pandemic put their futures in jeopardy.

"The Park Board actually made the decision today. The playgrounds are open," said Mason City Parks and Recreation director Brian Pauly.

He did mention there is no way to keep all the surfaces sanitized, so kids will be playing at their own risk.

"If you go use the playground or facilities, we strongly suggest following the public health guideline of washing your hands, bringing disenfectants and definitely do not touch your face and practice good hygiene," said Pauly.

For right now, the aquatic center will remain closed for the summer. Pauly did say if guidelines do change, there is a chance the Park Board may consider opening it up.

Mohawks baseball is also getting ready to hit the diamond, according to Mason City High School principal Dan Long. The boys of summer have already been on the field getting warmed up.

"We actually just started and had our first day of practice yesterday, so there's been, you could call it a flurry of work to get ready for this in the last couple of weeks," said Long.

Their first game will take place on June 15th. In the meantime, the team will work hard to abide by the new guidelines, which are designed to protect coaches, players and spectators from the coronavirus.

"There are just a variety of things that come into play with this, such as daily health screening that all of our players and coaches have to go through before anyone's able to be present. We've had to look at seating capacity at our softball and baseball stadiums," said Long.

In Minnesota, playgrounds are allowed to be open as well, although the Governor's order does leave it up to local governments to make that call. Summer sports are also allowed to begin in the North Star state.