Summer Sale Deals event is now underway in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Downtown Alliance is trying to safely welcome back customers to the Med City by kicking off the Summer Sale Deals on Wednesday.

Customers can shop a variety of deals at their favorite store either online or in person, depending on each business. According to Rochester Downtown Alliance, many of the stores taking part in the sale event have pledged to put a specific set of measures in place to provide a safe experience for shoppers. Owner of Scrub Your Butt Soap, Cindy Senjem, said business has been slow the last few weeks because people are still hesitant to be out in public. She's hoping this sale event will draw consumers to downtown Rochester and help rebuild its economy. "We're part of the local community and we're just like their neighbors," said Senjem. "Our store especially has a lot of different vendors in here that are local. So they'd be supporting a lot of different local businesses and a lot of people like to do that."

However, the pandemic isn't the only reason for business being slow. "Right now with all the construction downtown, it's hard for people to even see the businesses," Senjem explained. "So hopefully this will get people moving around."

The Summer Sale Seals start July 15th and will run through July 31st. Summer Sale participating stores are:

- Baby Baby MN

- Chocolaterie Stam (Rochester, MN)

- Counterpoint Home, CP3 & Counterpoint II

- The Dove MN

- Ginny's Fine Fabrics

- Hanny's (Couture, Men's Store, St. Croix, and Style)

- Hers

- M Gear

- Neon Green Studio

- The Nordic Shop

- Ontrackboutique

- Optical Vision w/ Flair

- POPPI Italian Leather

- Rennings Flowers

- Scrub Your Butt Soap Company

- Tangerine Gifts

- Tessa's Office: Wine & Spirit Boutique