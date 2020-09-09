Summer 2020 was a deadlier time in Minnesota roads

ST. PAUL, Minn. – 152 people died on Minnesota roads between Memorial Day and Labor Day in 2020.

Those are the 100 most traveled days of the ear and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) says that death total was up from 136 in the summer of 2019.

The DPS says of that 152 fatalities:

• At least eight are known to be distraction-related, compared with 10 in 2019.

• 50 are speed-related, compared with 30 in 2019.

• 40 are alcohol-related, compared with 42 in 2019.

• 36 were not wearing their seat belts, compared with 22 in 2019.

• 36 were motorcyclists, compared with 34 last year. Of the 36 motorcyclists who died, 27 were not wearing a helmet, compared with 23 in 2019.

• 14 were pedestrians, compared with seven in 2019.

• Four were bicyclists, compared with five in 2019.

• 110 were males, while 41 were female, and one was not reported, compared with 92 males and 44 females in 2019.

There have been 255 deaths on Minnesota roads for all of 2020 so far, up from 246 for the same period in 2019. That includes 28 pedestrians, 46 motorcyclists, and six bicyclists.