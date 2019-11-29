Clear
Summer 2019's heavy rains still causing problems for Pine Island farmer

A damaged dam causes concern for erosion and flooding.

Posted: Nov 29, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - In April, Michael Frost noticed a small hole in the grade stabilization structure on his farmland. After the heavy rains in June and July, another hole emerged and the two grew rapidly. The larger of the two is nearly ten feet in diamter. The land is just a few miles away from Oxbow Park, which severely flooded over the summer.

"If this keeps happening, then pretty soon our dam will be all gone and the heavy rains will wash all the way down the hill," explains Frost. He's concerned that if it goes unfixed, future rains will erode his fields and flood his neighbors.

The hole was initially caused by the pipe, which Frost's father installed 50 years ago, rusting. The heavy summer rains further damaged the structure. "With a rusted hole in a pipe, they either suck soil out of the embankment or pipe water through the embankment along & around the pipe causing a scour hole. Older embankments that have a corrugated metal pipe (CMP) tend to rust out along the water flow line of the pipe which causes these problems after 40 or 50 years," explains Skip Langer, Olmsted Soil and Water Conservation District soil conservation director.

Frost is working with Olmsted SWCD to see if it can help him cover some of the cost to repair the dam. The pipe will likely be replaced with a new PVC or plastic pipe, which is expected to function for many more years.

"We did have some reports of erosion and damage to other best management practices around the area after the storms in June and July 2019 but thought there might actually be more," explains Langer.

Farmers and landowners can contact soil and water conservation districts for technical assistance and to potentially cost share funding to help offset the cost of repairing a damaged conservation practice.

