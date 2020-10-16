Sukup is expanding operations in Manly

DES MOINES, Iowa – Sukup Manufacturing is getting state help in expanding their facility in Manly.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Board awarded tax benefits to assist Sukup in adding 24,000 square feet of metal building space to house new equipment in Manly. It’s part of a $4.7 million project that is expected to create 10 jobs that pay $19.09 an hour.

Sukup Manufacturing, headquartered in Sheffield, is the world’s largest family-owned and operated manufacturer of grain storage, grain drying and handling equipment and steel buildings.

The IEDA also announced tax benefits Friday for projects in Des Moines and Benton County.