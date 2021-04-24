Sukup buys large facility in Hampton

SHEFFIELD, Iowa – One of North Iowa’s business leaders has bought one of its competitors.

Sukup Manufacturing says it is acquiring certain assets from Global Fabrication. Sukup says this move will allow it to double its manufacturing capacity for catwalks, towers, and other structural products while maintaining a commitment to employment in North Central Iowa.

Global Fabrication is a 70,000 square foot facility in Hampton.

“Ultimately, our goal is to create products that help farmers feed and fuel the world, and this additional space and personnel is necessary to meet demand,” says Steve Sukup, president and CEO of Sukup Manufacturing. “One of our top priorities in this acquisition is to retain many of Global Fab’s current employees. We look forward to a smooth transition, and adding manufacturing capacity for our material handling products.”

Sukup says it plans to have the Hampton site up and running by the end of April 21 and is accepting job applications for immediate hires at the location.

“Sukup is a trusted employer in North Central Iowa,” says Todd Hall of Global Fabrication. “We appreciate Steve Sukup's leadership through this process, and are confident the employee transition will go smoothly. It's great to know that Global Fab will be part of Sukup's positive impact on the agriculture industry moving forward."