Sukup Manufacturing to expand in Hampton

HAMPTON, Iowa – Sukup Manufacturing Co. is adding a new facility in Hampton.

The roughly 30,000 square foot manufacturing site is located in the industrial park on the west side of Hampton.

“Sukup has experienced incredible growth in the past 20 years, and with that growth comes the continued need for investment and expansion,” says Steve Sukup, president and CEO. “This new facility in Hampton will significantly expand our manufacturing capacity and help us meet the demand for our innovative products within the agriculture community.” He added, “We are proud to provide so many jobs in north central Iowa, and this facility will create even more new job opportunities in the region.”

The company is now accepting applications to work at the new facility and plans to have it fully operational by the end of March.

Sukup Manufacturing Co. is headquartered in Sheffield and builds grain storage, drying, and handling equipment.