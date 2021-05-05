Sukup Manufacturing plays key role in new movie

SHEFFIELD, Iowa - A production featuring a North Iowa grain bin manufacturer is hitting the big screen.

Inspired by true events, 'Silo' depicts a teenager getting trapped inside of a grain bin in American farm town. Much of the movie was filmed inside two airplane hangars at the Mason City Airport, where two Sukup bins were set up. In addition, some scenes were shot just outside Dougherty, and in Kentucky. Also, Clear Lake firefighters and EMTs were on hand during filming.

Sukup President & CEO Steve Sukup says a few years ago, the company received a call from a New York-based producer about the idea for the movie. After flying out to North Iowa and presenting it to the company, they were sold on the idea.

"It's the reality of our industry, whether it's a cement silo or metal silo."

He especially reiterates the message that viewers can learn.

"Grain entrapments are preventable. And that's the key, with key caution. It doesn't necesarily happen in this movie, but it shows you what shouldn't happen. And some of the good things that do happen. It's a really enlightening film we think, for Sukup Manufacturing, it's an innovative way to show safety."

The movie opens in theatres, including Cinema West in Mason City and the Lake Theater in Clear Lake, on Friday. In addition, Silo will be available for streaming, and on DVD and Blu-Ray. A portion of proceeds will go to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, the Progressive Agriculture Foundation, and the John Bowne Agricultural Program.