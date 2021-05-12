Suicide down, drug and alcohol deaths up in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Suicides declined while deaths due to drugs or alcohol soared in Minnesota during the COVID pandemic.

2019 saw a record high of 830 suicides across the state but only 723 Minnesotans took their own life in 2020, the first biggest drop in the number of suicides in the state in 20 years.

“It’s a good sign to see that number drop, but 723 preventable deaths are 723 too many,” says Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “We are not yet sure what impacts the COVID-19 pandemic had on this trend, but it is clear that we must continue to support people and communities to address the causes of suicide.”

But while the number of suicides dropped, drug overdose and alcohol-related deaths in Minnesota skyrocketed in 2020. Official figures put the death toll at 1,008 for overdoses and 992 for alcohol. That’s up from around 800 deaths in both categories in 2019 and the highest number of deaths in two decades.

“2020 was a year of extraordinary challenges, and the impact to Minnesotans is one we will need to explore on a deeper level,” says Stefan Gingerich, a suicide epidemiologist with the Minnesota Department of Health. “While we are encouraged by the reduction in deaths by suicide this past year, given the high number of suicides each year we must remain vigilant and proactive in our prevention efforts.”

The only age group where suicide increased in Minnesota was those 65 years and older.