Suicide prevention training 'safeTALK' coming to local agriculture communities in Southeast Minnesota

KIMT NEWS 3 - Farmers, including the many in our area, have the responsibility of feeding the world. That heavy burden can take a toll on their mental health.

That's why NAMI Southeast Minnesota and Zumbro Valley Medical Society are bringing suicide prevention training to agriculture communities in Southeast Minnesota.

It's called safeTALK. It's been around for a long time. Only recently, a component for farmers was introduced.

NAMI Southeast Minnesota Executive Director Sean Kinsella said the resource is needed.

"Farms have been closing, people have been losing their farms," Kinsella said, "And so that emotional stress is really just compounded by everyone else that happens in their life. And we've seen suicide rates on the rise for probably the last decade."

The goal of the training is to teach people what to look for as far as warning signs, strategize for intervention, and connect farmers to community resources.

Kinsella added it's important to train those who see farmers regularly.

"Farmers tend to be a very stoic group of people who don't reach out," Kinsella said. "So we really got to go to all the support groups that exist for farmers and educate those support groups about what to look for when they interact with the farming community."

There are three trainings in March:

March 10 - Ironwood Spring Christian Ranch Stewartville

March 13 - Mabel City Hall, Mabel

March 25 - St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Wabasha



The trainings are free, but pre-registration is required.

To sign up or learn more, click here.