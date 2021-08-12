Suffragist Centennial riders stop at Harley Davidson store in Albert Lea

The Suffragists Centennial motorcycle riders stopped at a Harley Davidson shop in Albert Lea Thursday night.

The group of women motorcyclists started in Portland, Oregon and are making their way across the United States to Washington D.C to honor Women's Suffrage, which celebrated 100 years of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote, last year.

Among the riding group is Karen Davidson, who is the great granddaughter of Willie A. Davidson, co-founder of Harley Davidson.

Davidson said the journey across the United States heartland has been an amazing journey.

Alisa Clickenger organized the Centennial ride and said motorcycle riding, to her, represents freedom.

"Freedom that you feel on a motorcycle is very much the equivalent of freedom in life. That is really what the nineteenth amendment is about because we were given an equal say, equal vote, in our democracy," Clickenger said.

Clickenger charted the rider's route with Mad Maps Incorporated, who are also along for the ride.

Clickenger also said all proceeds raised from the Centennial ride will be donated to Final Salute Incorporated, which is a nonprofit that helps homeless female veterans.