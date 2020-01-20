Confidence is key for Schaeffer boy's basketball

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - "I think the kids really started to believe like we can be a special team this year," Schaeffer Academy Head Coach Tom Bance said.

Last season, Schaeffer finished with just 13 wins in 27 games. This year is a completely different story.

The Lions are 12-2 and sit a top of the Southeast Conference East Division standings. Bance said the building blocks for the success was put in place at the end of last season.

"Last year at our end of the year banquet I really challenged them I said you know everyone plays basketball in the summer but we have to be sacrificial about what we do," Bance said. "We have to put in time that's not when it's convenient, we've got to make time, if you really want to be a good team this year we have to make time in the offseason and the kids have put in the time."

But there's one thing the team hasn't done yet and that's win a section playoff game. To achieve that goal would be special to those that put in the work.

"I think it puts Schaeffer Academy on the map," senior Nicholas Sanger said. "Before people weren't really award, I think they're trying to be more aware of this program, especially basketball and what we really can do."