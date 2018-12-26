Subway employee accused of stealing cash, computer from his place of work

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities say a Subway employee is accused of stealing cash and a computer tablet from his place of work.

Justin Lee, 20, is facing charges of third-degree burglary and felony theft in relation to an incident at 155 1st Ave. SE on Dec. 23 between 12:30 and 1 p.m.

Police say an employee entered the store, stolen cash and the tablet (total loss of more than $1,000). The incident was captured on video.

When arrested at Motel 6, Lee allegedly admitted to the theft.