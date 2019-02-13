Subway digs out of snow: 'I have shoveled more people out than the sandwiches I've made today'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Even when it snows, people still have to eat.

One Subway sandwich shop saw a steady flow of customers Tuesday.

"Even in bad weather, this store is busy," Lori Jolliffe, the Subway store manager, said. "So I'm guessing it's a centralized location, there's a lot of people who can walk and there's the stuff from Mayo Clinic where it's pretty close for them, but it's a lot busier than you would imagine. Even on those cold days, we were still pretty steady."

Jolliffe tells KIMT before noon, five people's vehicles got stuck in either the parking lot or drive thru.

That means they're working extra hard to clear the snow.

"It is nuts. Our plows have been through, they were here probably like 5 am, and we just can't keep up," Jolliffe said. "Everyone's getting stuck. I have shoveled more people out than the sandwiches I've made today."

Jolliffe said she still tries to keep the store open with staff on hand, despite the inclement weather.