Suburban Des Moines pet wins Beautiful Bulldog Contest

Beau, owned by T.J. and Angela McKenzie, of Urbandale, Iowa, sits on the throne after being crowned the winner of the 40th annual Drake Relays Beautiful Bulldog Contest, Monday, April 22, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. The pageant kicks off the Drake Relays festivities at Drake University, where a bulldog is the mascot. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 1:34 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 3-year-old pet from a suburb of Des Moines is this year's winner of Drake University's annual Beautiful Bulldog Contest.

The university says Beau won over the judges Monday with a winning personality, an easygoing manner and good looks. Judge Nadia Valentine said in a university news release that she chose Beau because of his "squishy" appearance.

He lives in Urbandale with owners T.J. and Angela McKenzie and their three children. The two McKenzies attended the private college.

The English bulldog is the Drake mascot.

Beau was crowned in front of 3,000 spectators. It was the 40th contest and served as the unofficial start to this week's Drake Relays track meet. The athletic competition gets underway Wednesday with the men's decathlon and the women's heptathlon.

