Substitute teacher shortage hitting Minnesota, even in highly-populated areas

One of Minnesota's largest school districts is so short on educators, it's asking families to fill in.

The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan District is in desperate need of substitute teachers.

Bree Axelrod's fifth-grade son doesn't yet know what she plans to do at his school, Woodland Elementary in Eagan.

Axelrod, a Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan parent, said, "I guess the only internal debate would be do my children want me substituting at their school?"

Other than that, Bree says she barely hesitated to sign up when she found out Woodland needed substitute teachers.

It was a voicemail from the principal to hundreds of students' parents.

"A plea for substitute teachers noting there was a shortage in the district, Woodland specifically, and if anyone was willing to go out and get their licensure, she would appreciate it."

Principal Lisa Carson says at Woodland, she was short on substitutes for 12 out of the first 20 days of the school year. The district overall is down 300 subs from normal staffing levels.

Since the clarion call went out last week, Carlson says nine parents have begun the application process.

The only prerequisite is a four-year college degree - then the licensing class, a background check and in about 30 days, they'll be ready to be trained by the school district.

Part of Carlson's recruiting pitch is $165 a day and the opportunity to work every day.

"I have the time to be able to help and give back, and I thought it would be a great way to support the staff and teachers that have given so much to me."

Saint Paul Public Schools told us it's also dealing with a substitute shortage.

But the staffing issues aren't unique to subs.

Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan says it's short several other support roles like custodians and food service workers.