Submerged car towed out of Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It was a mysterious find by an angler on Clear Lake.

After it was reported to authorities, a crew from Okoboji Underwater Recovery Specialists, headed by owner Bob Kirschbaum, was called in to tow out an Oldsmobile Firenza that was submerged in 9-10 ft. of water.

"The diver went down and assessed what we were working with, see what kind of damage was seen on the vehicle first. There was damage to the right of the vehicle, suspension wise."

After attaching gel-celled battery-powered electric winches attached from a rig, along with having a boat on each side of it, crews were able to get the car out to a boat ramp while keeping the roof at about an even level with the water's surface. As pulling a car from beneath the water is no easy task, Kirschbaum says it takes a team effort to prevent any auto fluids to pollute the lake. He says some did leak at the boat ramp it was towed to, though the Clear Lake Fire Department, who was on scene, assisted in catching it and retaining it.

"We didn't want the contamination in the vehicle such as oil coming out of it. When it breaks the surface, that's when they start leaking oil, transmission fluid, gasoline, that's when all the fluids come out. They don't when they're down in the water."

Now the Firenza, which is caked with zebra mussels and muck, sits behind the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, as they're investigating how it got there and who it belongs to. Because of the lack of electronic records for the car, and the car's VIN number that has faded with time, Deputy Chief David Hepperly says the effort has been a bit challenging.

"Unfortunately, it's taking a bit longer than we like because it's not readily available computerized information for us."

One clue that has aided in the investigation is the car's license plate, which date back to a template used in Iowa between the mid-1980s and the mid-to-late 1990s, which can help pinpoint the approximate date on when the Firenza went in the water.

"If our guess is correct, this vehicle may have been underwater for up to 25 years."

Kirschbaum and Hepperly believe the car was likely on the water during ice fishing season and sunk. At the time the car was towed out, the vehicle was unoccupied, with all windows rolled up. Hepperly says there is no connection between the vehicle and any foul play or ongoing incidents being investigated in the area.