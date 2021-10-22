Subaru of Rochester hosts pet adoption event

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There's something special about seeing a pup's face pop out from a passenger seat window, and Subaru of Rochester helped get more pets on the road and into loving homes with Friday afternoon.

The dealership partnered with Paws and Claws Humane Society to help shelter animals find life-long companions during an adoption event. A pair of local pet stores were also on hand to help new pet parents fetch some essential items.

The event was part of the Subaru Loves Pets initiative, and to keep the good feels going, Subaru of Rochester will be donating $100 to Paws and Claws for up to 31 adoptions through the end of October.