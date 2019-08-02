Clear
Sturgis bikers party at Mason City Harley-Davidson

The dealership threw a little party for those passing through on their way to the massive Sturgis bike rally in South Dakota.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 8:41 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Bikers who are on their way to the Sturgis motorcycle rally made a pit stop at the Mason City Harley-Davidson dealership.  

Bikers from here in Mason City and those just passing through, took some time to chat and enjoy the bikes they love so much.  

The event was even attended by motorcycle royalty.  Members of the Davidson family were on hand to meet the people who have made their brand a worldwide sensation.

The Sturgis motorcycle rally has been going on since 1938, except for 2 years during World War II.  Nearly half a million people will ride into a town with just barely over 6,000 people.  

