Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Stun guns could soon be allowed on Iowa college and university campuses

A bill moving through the state legislature could allow students to carry stun guns on campus, and would bar any restrictions

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 12:14 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Soon, Iowa college and university students could be allowed to carry stun guns on campus.

Senate File 188 would allow students 18 and older to carry a stun gun, and would prevent higher learning institutions, including those within the Board of Regents and community colleges like NIACC, from banning the devices.

While supporters of the bill say it's another form of protection and security, sophomore Rylie Smith isn't taking any stock in the issue, as there are many security options already on campus.

"We have people who can walk you to class at night if they need it. And I don't think it's safe for kids to be carrying around stun guns. They'll be going around using them on each other."

Vice President of Student Service Terri Ewers also isn't on board with the idea.

"I could see, in a fit of anger, someone pulling out a stun gun. I can see some other added violence that is totally not what the legislature is expecting. That isn't why they're putting this bill into. We all know that, their reasons and oures, for not having any kinds of weapons on campus."

An important note - this bill is specifically centered around stun guns, not tasers. While both are electro-shock weapons, the key difference is that tasers shoot prongs between 15-30 ft., while stun guns need to be pressed to the target directly.

The bill passed in the House on Tuesday with a 60-37 vote. It heads to the Senate next.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Tracking a chillier start to your Friday before a sunny warm up!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Paying attention to First Responders

Image

Solidarity ride

Image

Hammer complex groundbreaking

Image

Tracking Clearing Clouds and a Great Friday

Image

Drug Court Graduation

Image

IA bill considers stun guns on college campuses

Image

WWI artifacts donated in Mitchell County

Image

Rider Appreciation Day at Rochester City Lines

Image

Ronald McDonald House seeks donations

Image

Mausoleum repairs

Community Events