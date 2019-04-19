Stun guns could soon be allowed on Iowa college and university campuses

MASON CITY, Iowa - Soon, Iowa college and university students could be allowed to carry stun guns on campus.

Senate File 188 would allow students 18 and older to carry a stun gun, and would prevent higher learning institutions, including those within the Board of Regents and community colleges like NIACC, from banning the devices.

While supporters of the bill say it's another form of protection and security, sophomore Rylie Smith isn't taking any stock in the issue, as there are many security options already on campus.

"We have people who can walk you to class at night if they need it. And I don't think it's safe for kids to be carrying around stun guns. They'll be going around using them on each other."

Vice President of Student Service Terri Ewers also isn't on board with the idea.

"I could see, in a fit of anger, someone pulling out a stun gun. I can see some other added violence that is totally not what the legislature is expecting. That isn't why they're putting this bill into. We all know that, their reasons and oures, for not having any kinds of weapons on campus."

An important note - this bill is specifically centered around stun guns, not tasers. While both are electro-shock weapons, the key difference is that tasers shoot prongs between 15-30 ft., while stun guns need to be pressed to the target directly.

The bill passed in the House on Tuesday with a 60-37 vote. It heads to the Senate next.