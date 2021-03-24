Studying medicine at Mayo Clinic during a pandemic: 'We're still coming out very well trained and very ready'

ROCHESTER, Minn - Studying and training during a global pandemic isn't exactly what Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine students had in mind when they enrolled. While the past year has had its challenges, it's also brought new opportunities.

When the pandemic struck roughly a year ago, Mayo medical students had no idea how it would impact their medical training, but they soon learned that with some planning and innovation, they could still meet the strenuous requirements.

"Everything was available, it just required a significant amount of planning," says student Nicolas Rubel.

While the students agree their learning was altered by the pandemic, they don't believe it hindered their education.

"While it was different, it was not deficient in any way. I feel like, at the end of the day, we're still coming out very well trained and very ready," adds Rubel.

Incoming fourth-year students were also concerned about how the pandemic would impact their applications for residency.

"While we're all very happy now, it was a very overwhelming process at baseline for anyone entering into this thing. But compounding that with new rules that were being brought out by the entities that do manage the application cycle, those were also moving targets as well," explains student Tomilona Ifelayo.

Less than a week ago, fourth-year students at the Minnesota, Florida, and Arizona campuses participated in Match Day, learning where they'll train for the next three to seven years.