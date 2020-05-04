Study show employees are more productive working from home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As a majority of us become more comfortable with working from home a new study shows we're becoming more productive while we do it.

Software development company Metova says in a recent survey nearly 50-percent of employees say they get more done at home than in the office.

One of the biggest time savers for many employees is not having to commute. In fact, that's such a benefit to workers more than 60-percent say they'd prefer to work from home in the future.

It's something the Rochester Chamber of Commerce says is likely to continue as businesses consider downsizing office space while saving money on utilities.

President Kathleen Harrington says Rochester employers are seeing positive productivity results as employees learn how to manage distractions at home.

Harrington said, "Having to develop their own work space, develop and define more clearly the balance between work and home life when you're literally living in your home and working out of it. So, it's forcing the consciousness of what is the right work-life balance."

There were some drawbacks according to the survey from Metova. A little more than 30-percent of employees believe working from home is less secure than the office.