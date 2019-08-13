Study ranks Minnesota at the bottom for early learning

AUSTIN, Minn-According to a study conducted by Wallethub Minnesota is ranked as one of the worst states when it comes to early education. Minnesota ranked as 44 on the list. While the state is dragging the Austin School District is doing fairly well. Amy Goette works closely with early learners. She accredits the school districts success with the diverse and specialty program and resources they have that cater to each student. Victoria Medellin has several early learners in her house. This year her kids are moving schools from Rochester to Austin. she says she doesn't agree with the ranking.

"My kids have been able to get into the early head start,” Goette. “ I've noticed they've learned a lot of different things and I think they are going to do well in their new schools.”

Iowa ranked 18 on the list.