Clear

Study points blame at Minnesota's US Bank stadium for bird deaths

Fans arrive at U.S. Bank Stadium before an NFL preseason football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

A new study finds U.S. Bank Stadium and three high-rise buildings account for a high proportion of bird fatalities among 21 buildings surveyed in downtown Minneapolis.

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 9:51 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A new study finds U.S. Bank Stadium and three high-rise buildings account for a high proportion of bird fatalities among 21 buildings surveyed in downtown Minneapolis.

The Star Tribune reports the study in PLOS One found the stadium and three unidentified towers were involved in 74% of collisions and 68% of fatalities among the buildings studied.

Data from two migratory seasons indicate around 111 birds died annually in collisions with the stadium.

The Minnesota Vikings and the stadium authority paid for the study, which was promoted by conservationists' concerns about birds following the Mississippi River corridor colliding with the stadium's glass walls.

Jerry Bahls of the Audubon Chapter of Minneapolis says the study appears to confirm their concerns and they want the Vikings and stadium authority to address the problem.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 6°
More arctic air on the way today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New seasonal parking changes put to the test

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Warmer weekend before another plunge

Image

SAW: Ellie Bobinet

Image

A sport for your inner Lumberjack and Jill

Image

Hagedorn town hall

Image

Kruckeberg sentencing

Image

Referendum: What's next?

Image

Rope rescue training

Image

Music Therapy enhancing the life of a Rochester 6-year-old

Community Events